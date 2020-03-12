At the moment, Madeira has a single suspected case of infection with the new Covid-19 coronavirus, which is awaiting confirmation by laboratory results. He is a Finnish citizen, who is interned in the isolation unit of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

An information provided this afternoon by the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia, at a press conference to assess the epidemiological situation in Madeira.

So far, eight suspected cases of coronavirus infection have been identified, but the remaining seven have been negative.

In the meantime, there are 39 contacts under surveillance by the Region’s health authorities.