Miguel Albuquerque gives a new press conference related to the coronavirus in the Region where he reveals that schools in the Region close from Monday until the end of the Easter holidays.

It’s the second of the day. In the morning, the President of the Government of Madeira announced additional measures to prevent the pandemic.

The Madeiran official highlighted the various measures decided by the island executive, which include the “suspension of public events and large agglomerations until April 30”. It was also decided to suspend all authorizations for mooring cruise ships and yachts in the ports and marinas of the archipelago and to measure the temperature of passengers at airports.

Miguel Albuquerque, on the other hand, appealed to the population not to run to supermarkets, guaranteeing that the region “is being supplied with normality”.

From DN