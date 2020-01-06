The Guaranteed Minimum Monthly Payment in force this year in Madeira should be set at 650.88 euros. The Regional Legislative Decree was today analyzed by the Specialized Commission for Public Administration, Labor and Employment. After hearing the social partners, the diploma is again considered by the committee to be sent to plenary, confirmed the departure of the meeting Brício Araújo, chairman of the Commission.

The minimum wage in Madeira is set at 615 euros, and this rise of 35.88 euros represents an increase of 5.8%.

The MPs also considered the Proposal for a Regional Legislative Decree entitled “Approves the granting of the washing allowance to SESARAM, EPE workers, who are part of the operational assistant career, and who perform the duties of driver or ambulance driver. “Also regarding this diploma was determined the auscultation, so it will be a diploma object of future meeting of this same committee, so that it can be deliberated its rise to plenary,” said Brício Araújo.

At today’s meeting, the deputies referred to the plenary: Draft Regional Legislative Decree, by the PCP, entitled Insularity Allowance for all workers in the Autonomous Region of Madeira; the draft Regional Legislative Decree, by the PCP, entitled Regional Addition to the National Minimum Wage, the draft Regional Legislative Decree, by the PS, entitled Regional Addition to the Minimum Monthly Remuneration to be in force in the Autonomous Region of Madeira; the Draft Regional Legislative Decree, by the PS, entitled Amendment to the Insularity Allowance Regime contained in article 59 of Regional Legislative Decree No. 42-A / 2016 / M of December 30; the draft Regional Legislative Decree, by the PS,

The remaining six diplomas on the work agenda still await opinions from the social partners.