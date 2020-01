I know many of you ask about the cruise ships visiting each month in Madeira.

This site will give you a list of visiting cruise ships http://crew-center.com/funchal-madeira-cruise-ships-schedule-2020

But its not very accurate and always seems to have more ships visiting to what the official Funchal Port website has.

You can download the PDF for the Official Port Website list of ships here. This always seems more accurate but then there can always be changes as we go through the year.