“I don’t lack the courage to take the necessary measures.”

Miguel Albuquerque says he is not afraid to take whatever measures are necessary to defend the lives of Madeirans and Porto-Santenses, and on Thursday, new measures will be announced.

Miguel Albuquerque says that he does not risk a millimeter in defense of Public Health and the lives of Madeirans and Porto-Santenses. And he warns: “With me I do not count on situations of lack of control, because I do not lack the courage to take action”.
In this sense, he yesterday announced, during the inauguration of the refurbishment works of Quinta do Furão, that Thursday, new measures will be taken, covering, above all, sports teams in particular other than football and that will force athletes non-professionals taking two tests and quarantining them until they know the result of the second test.

Speaking late Monday afternoon, the President of the Regional Government says that the top concern of his Executive is “to ensure that what is the most important, is the safeguarding of life and Public Health of the Madeirans and Porto-Santenses” .
And he says that the objective is to reconcile this aim with that of keeping the economy functioning, “to guarantee employment, guarantee the income of families and ensure that we continue, despite the circumstances, on the path of development and investment”.

To this end, he stressed, taking into account the situation that is happening in Europe, with several countries reaching the peak of cases in the coming months, it is essential to keep the tightening control over whoever enters Madeira.
Recalling that, since last Thursday, these entries into the Region began to be much more controlled. – any resident in Madeira who leaves is obliged when he returns to take the test – the official said that “this Thursday, we will take measures regarding the sports practice of our teams”.

More important than practicing this sport is to safeguard the safety of these young people and those who contact them. The objective is to avoid the proliferation of outbreaks in educational establishments and other very delicate places, ”he explained.
Apart from that, Miguel Albuquerque explained that Marítimo and Nacional are already subject to a series of procedures, which involve quarantine and testing, so they will not be covered by the new measures.

The most worrying are the other sporting groups. We are working with the various federations to reach an understanding, he said. He concluded: “I will take all necessary measures”.
As for the increase in cases, he said it was already expected, given that the flow of people arriving in Madeira has increased substantially. And he reiterated the recommendation that our fellow citizens only travel if necessary.

From the Regional Government Facebook Page.

7 Responses

  1. Michael Reply

    ‘Whatever it takes’ seems a sound philosophy by Madeira in protecting itself and its people v the virus. Some countries are now requiring a negative result certificate for any visitors, obtained prior to travel, in their home country. Boots UK have just announced a £120 test in store with results in 12 minutes. Seems a good idea for any unselfish Brit travelling to Madeira or for any Madeiran returning from Britain where the virus seems almost out of control.

    If visitors/ returners knew they would be turned around without such a certificate? They just wouldn’t set off and bring the virus threat with them. In our local Borough for example which is in the lowest tier threat level there have been 157 new cases in the last week . So we have a real problem…..

    • Maurice Reed Reply

      Currently the “Boots” test is not accepted in Madeira. It is being recognised by the EU so hopefully will be recognised in Madeira too.

      Also, not every Boots is doing the test as yet which means travelling to one and potentially exposing oneself to the virus.

  2. PdsPete Reply

    I have to go to the UK on business next week, it appears I will not need a test before entering UK! On my return I would willingly pay £120 for a test to ensure I am not responsible for bring anything back to the Island I call home. The issue is the turnaround time in the UK, I will travel on a Monday and couldn’t rely upon the UK to get the results back in time for the flight…if Boots can do a quick test it won’t be a problem.

  3. David Clifford Reply

    It’s my understanding that the Boot’s test is only a Saliva Test and it was reported on the BBC and Sky news that it would not be accepted as a travel test. I doubt very much Madeira would accept a simple saliva test.
    All that will happen is Boot’s will rake in a lot of cash😯😯

    • Maurice Reed Reply

      They do have full pcr testing where you can get results in 48 hours but, it may take longer if the labs are busy. Also, not every Boots is doing it.

      So, all this calling Brits selfish for not having pre-flight tests is not helpful as you cannot always get a test and results back in 72 hours. Add to which my wife has poor mobility and we no longer have a car so getting her to a test centre & back is difficult. So, having lost our June holiday we are most likely going to be selfish bast**d’s and get tested at CR7.

      • Maurice Reed Reply

        Mid-December for 3 1/2 weeks.

        Heathrow are trialling a rapid test on some flights. I am hoping this is extended by the time we fly so we are tested pre-flight.

  4. Anne Pierce Reply

    When are you thinking of travelling Maurice. We are thinking of going week after next from Ireland but my head is addled if you know what I mean🤦🏻‍♀️

