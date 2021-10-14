Madeira is on the map of two cruises that will go around the world simultaneously

For the first time in the history of the industry, two cruise ships will join a voyage around the world and Madeira is included in this circumnavigation that passes through 43 destinations, 24 countries spread over four continents over 117 days.

MSC then decided to join its ships ‘Poesia’ and ‘Magnifica’ on the ‘MSC Word Cruise 2023’, an adventure that starts on January 4th of that same year, in Genoa, Italy. Then, on the 10th and 11th of January, they pass through Funchal, later following opposite paths.

They will depart together in 2023, embarking in Genoa, Italy (January 4th), Marseille, France (January 6th) and Barcelona, ​​Spain (January 7th). After leaving the Mediterranean, the ships will separate in the Atlantic Ocean, so the ‘MSC Magnifica’ will sail to South America, cross the Pacific Ocean and then head to the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and then across the Suez Canal back to the Mediterranean Sea.

The ‘MSC Poesia’, on the other hand, will pass through the Panama Canal and travel along the East Coast of Central America and North America and then spend an extended period in Asia. Crossing the Indian Ocean, the ship will return to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.

MSC Cruises was forced to cancel this trip around the world in 2022, due to the unavailability of several ports and due to the constraints that the pandemic placed on navigation. In addition to the already scheduled ‘MSC Poesia’, ‘MSC Magnifica’ was eventually added to allow passengers on the canceled cruise to keep their dream vacation in 2023. Reservations opened yesterday.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...