Some Madeirans are receiving fraudulent messages on behalf of the Madeira Electricity Company (EEM).

The message informs the customer that he has amounts owed and is accompanied by an entity and ATM reference that has nothing to do with the company and whose objective is to extort money from citizens. The message threatens that electricity will be cut if payment is not made by a certain date.

Do not be fooled with these scams, and there are many of them going around.

From Diário Notícias

