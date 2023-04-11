“It is better to have a lot of tourists and a few accidents than no tourists at all”

Miguel Albuquerque’s reaction to the increase in the number of accidents in the mountains of Madeira

The report for this Tuesday, April 11, in the print edition of DIÁRIO reveals that Madeira recorded the most difficult quarter ever. There were 40 accidents in the mountains in the first three months of 2023, which required the intervention of Civil Protection, through mountain rescue teams.

For the President of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, “it is better to have many tourists and some accidents than not to have tourists at all”. The ruler understands that there is nothing to be done about people, mostly tourists, who “do not comply with the rules” stipulated in pedestrian routes. “We have to live with what we have”.

The Madeiran chief executive revealed to be “very satisfied” with the tourist market in the Madeiran archipelago, pointing out that the strategy was designed to “increase the number of tourists” with good economic capacity, highlighting, in this sense, that this summer IATA will be available 1 million and 700 thousand seats on aircraft connecting to the Region.

From Diário Notícias

