CARGO SHIP HAS ALREADY DOCKED IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL

The ship ‘Ponta do Sol’ has already docked at the port of Funchal to unload live cattle that had been on board for several days and had run out of feed.

It is recalled that the strong maritime agitation that devastates the south coast of Madeira led the Regional Government to grant a special authorization to the ship to unload in the port of Funchal.

This operation is expected to be lengthy and extend into the early hours of the morning, and is currently being monitored by regional entities, namely Rui Barreto, regional secretary for the Economy, and Paula Cabaço, president of APRAM.

Another priority is the unloading of perishable products and gas containers from the Funchalense ship, which will take place tomorrow.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...