TRUCKS ‘FILL’ FUNCHAL PORT TO UNLOAD LIVE CATTLE (WITH PHOTOS)

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The strong maritime agitation that devastates the south coast of Madeira led the Regional Government to grant a special authorization to the ship ‘Ponta do Sol’, which is preparing to unload live cattle in the port of Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

