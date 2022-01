Strong wind forecasts for tomorrow have led some ships to change their schedules for entry and exit at the Port of Funchal.

AidaMar, which was supposed to leave tomorrow at dawn, is leaving the Region earlier, and should be leaving port now at 10.30pm

Also the Iona (in the photo, from archive), the biggest cruise that has ever passed through Madeira, arrives today at 22:00, anticipating the return scheduled for tomorrow.

