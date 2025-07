A driver surprised patients and healthcare professionals today by driving a bus directly into the emergency room at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The unusual gesture was intended to leave a passenger who felt unwell and needed care.

The incident caused a stir and, while many applauded the driver’s willingness to help, some questioned whether the maneuver could have put the safety of other users at risk or obstructed the normal operation of the emergency service.

