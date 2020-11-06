A road crash inside the tunnel at COTA 40, in Funchal, which involved two motorcyclists, had extremely serious personal consequences.

JM found out that at least one of the victims had gone into cardiac arrest, while still at the scene, while another victim suffered multiple injuries due to the violence of the impact between the two motorcycles.

A prehospital team from Funchal’s Sapadores Firefighters and the EMIR medical team managed to reverse the PCR situation still on the spot. Despite being in a critical condition, the man, one of those involved in the accident inside the tunnel, aged 30, arrived at the hospital in a CBSF ambulance, accompanied by EMIR’s medical team and with signs of life, but is in a critical condition.

The other victim of the road accident inside the tunnel at COTA 40, in Funchal, had already been admitted to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça in a critical condition, with very serious traumatic injuries.

From Jornal Madeira