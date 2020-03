As has been reported by the JM, the mega operation continues to transport the four wind farms from Porto do Caniçal to Paul da Serra.

The last transport carried out by the company ‘Laso Transportes’ led, on Saturday morning, the 120 ton wind generator.

It should be remembered that the transport and monitoring operations from Caniçal to Paul da Serra, are complex and require the closure of roads and cuts in high voltage cables.

The trips are expected to take about a month and a half.