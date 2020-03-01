The 1st suspected case of coronavirus in Madeira was negative. The results were confirmed / validated by the Instituto Dr. Ricardo Jorge in Lisbon.

The information has just been released by the responsible for IASaúde, Herberto Jesus, in a new press conference held this Sunday afternoon.

As reported yesterday on-line, she is a 19-year-old Madeiran student, who was recently in Milan, where the virus is transmitted in the community, and who, in addition to fulfilling this criterion epidemiological, also highlighted the clinical criteria, which are similar to those of influenza.

There are no more suspects. The young woman will be taken to another service at the hospital.

Useful information

The contact with the health system, as recommended, was established through the SRS24 – 800 24 24 20 line and, from there, all procedures foreseen in the regional plan were triggered.

From Diário Notícias