The results of the analysis of the suspected coronavirus case, identified yesterday in Madeira, will be known at the end of today. The information was recently confirmed by IASAÚDE, DIÁRIO and TSF.

As Herberto Jesus explained on several occasions, the analyzes are carried out in the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital laboratory, but in the first five cases, samples are sent to the reference laboratory, the Dr. Ricardo Jorge Institute in Lisbon.

A case is only considered confirmed when the analyzes are positive. When the result is negative, the analyzes are repeated. Only if this second time is negative again, the case is considered unconfirmed.

The suspected case is that of a 19-year-old young student from Madeira, who was recently in Milan, where there is transmission of the virus in the community, and who, in addition to fulfilling this epidemiological criterion, also highlighted the clinical criteria, which are similar to those of the flu.

The contact with the health system, as recommended, was established through the SRS24 – 800 24 24 20 line and, from there, all procedures foreseen in the regional plan were triggered.

From Diário Notícias