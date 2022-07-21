IL ACCUSES CÂMARA DO FUNCHAL OF DISRESPECT BECAUSE OF THE NOISE IN THE OLD TOWN

The Liberal Initiative (IL) today accused the presidency of the Funchal City Council of disrespect for the lack of response to a request for a meeting, which aims to discuss the night noise in the Old Town.

According to a statement sent to JM, the party says that it requested meetings on June 8 from the president of the municipality, Inspectorate of Economic Activities (ARAE), PSP Madeira Regional Command and the Ombudsman’s Office, having already met with all the entities other than the Chamber.

“Interestingly, it was the only entity that did not deign to respond. Not out of courtesy. It showed disrespect for this party structure, which we do not even consider serious, but above all, it disrespected those who live there and cannot rest, exhausted people, both physically and psychologically” , considers the Liberal Initiative.

Regarding the meetings held, the party reveals that the Ombudsman’s Office has an investigation underway.

“These were fruitful meetings, from which it was easily concluded, as if we didn’t know that, that the entity that can, and has the obligation, to solve this problem is the Municipality of Funchal”, reveals the Liberal Initiative.

The party recalls that, on October 8, 2021, a petition was delivered to the Chamber with about 120 signatures and concluded by saying that it “patiently” waits for a response from the municipality and that “less patience” have the residents of the Zone. Velha “waiting for the CMF to enforce the General Noise Law and what the PDM determines when considering that part of the city as a mixed zone”.

“The situation is serious and the Municipality of Funchal has to assume its responsibilities”, underlines the coordinating committee of the Liberal Initiative.

From Jornal Madeira

