INTERVENTION HAS ALREADY ENDED ON THE CLIFFS OVERLOOKING THE CALHETA WATERFRONT

The works on the cliffs in Calheta ended this Thursday. As the president of the Municipality, Carlos Teles, said in statements to 88.8 JM-FM, the coastal road reopens to traffic and pedestrian circulation next Saturday.

The mayor considers that now “we are safer than before, knowing, however, that the definitive intervention has not yet been carried out, so our objective is, together with the Regional Government, to find a financial solution that allows solving, in a once and for all, the problem that affects Vila da Calheta”.

From Jornal Madeira

