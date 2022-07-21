BRITISH AIR FORCE PLANE CAME TO THE REGION TO PICK UP A HIGH-RANKING BRITISH SOLDIER

A Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, from the British Royal Air Force (Royal Air Force/RAF), used to transport cargo and passengers, landed this morning at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, in Madeira, to transport, back to its country , a high-ranking British soldier.

Information that JM found from an ANA source, Aeroportos de Portugal.

However, the reason for the move is unknown.

The large plane, 53 meters long, took off from the Madeira runway today, thus arousing the curiosity of many, who did not fail to record the moment in a photo.

This aircraft has a capacity of 158 seats, being for military and civil use in essence.

