Assembly has already received requests for lifting of immunity

The vice-president of parliament and secretary-general of the PSD, José Prada, and three regional secretaries are targeted in the ‘Ab Initio’ operation: Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, Finance, Rogério Gouveia, and Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino.

The Legislative Assembly of Madeira has already received the request to waive the immunity of the regional secretaries of Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, Finance, Rogério Gouveia and Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino. The court also requests the waiver of the immunity of the vice-president of parliament and secretary-general of the PSD, José Prada.

The requests relate to the ‘Ab Initio’ operation and the government officials and the party leader are expected to be heard as defendants. The four have already made it known that they are available to be heard whenever the court deems it appropriate.

The lifting of immunity must be voted on, and the PSD parliamentary group has already guaranteed that it will vote in favor.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...