MAYOR OF PONTA DO PARGO OUTRAGED BY THE WITHDRAWAL OF A SINGLE ATM IN THE PARISH

Another ATM withdrawal, its getting ridiculous, now in Caniço de baixo we have one of those yellow and blue ones that charge if you use them. 😡🤬😡🤬

The only existing ATM in the parish of Ponta do Pargo, in Calheta, was removed this morning.

The situation took the population, the president of the Parish Council, José Manuel Jardim, and the City Council by surprise.

Speaking to Rádio Calheta, the mayor revealed that they are in talks “so that the ATM can be restored, even if it is in another place, with up to two places referenced to receive the equipment”.

