Santa Catarina Park well composed

The end-of-the-year fireworks show passes through the Parque de Santa Catarina and started long before the fireworks. An offer from the city of Funchal for the entire population that has a large turnout, including the mayor of Funchal, Pedro Calado.

The animation started at 10:00 pm with Vasco Freitas dos Galáxia, then at 23:30 pm, DJ Sérgio Soares was present, and from 00:30 am we will be treated to Miguel Pires who will pay a tribute to Elton John, ending at 3:00 am in the morning.

From Diário Notícias

The night is good with no rain, São Pedro really looked after us. Enjoy the rest of the night. 😊

