A technical anomaly prevented the TUI Boeing 757-200 from taking off from London Gatwick Airport to Madeira.

Flight BY 4134 was scheduled to depart at 7:50 am and arrived in the Region scheduled at 11:35 am.

The plane was already near the take-off zone when the pilot informed passengers that the aircraft had a technical problem and would have to return to the airport parking plate for airline engineers to check and solve the Boeing 757-200 problem.

The plane is almost full, with more than 246 passengers who intend to take a vacation in Madeira and are waiting inside the aircraft to solve the problem.

Taken from Diário Notícias