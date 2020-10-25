The Institute of Health Administration (IASAÚDE) indicated today that eight new cases of covid-19 have been registered in Madeira, identified in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily epidemiological bulletin, there are seven imported cases – five from the United Kingdom and two from the Czech Republic – and one case of local transmission, linked to a newly diagnosed case.

There are still two new recoveries to report, which puts 130 active cases in a total of 381 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

From Jornal Madeira