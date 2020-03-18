The ‘best in the world’ takes advantage of the gathering period in Madeira to relax in the comfort of home.

After touring the island, Cristiano Ronaldo opts to stay at his house, next to the port of Funchal, where he was photographed having coffee on the balcony, in the company of the sisters Kátia and Elma.

The star remains on the island, with his family, trying to stay away from the coronavirus pandemic, after Juventus announced two positive cases of Covid-19, Frenchman Blaise Matuidi and Italian Daniele Rugani .

Both players remain in quarantine.

In a message left on social networks, last week, Ronaldo expressed his solidarity with those who are facing the virus, “just like my teammate Daniele Rugani”, and demonstrates his continued support for the fantastic professionals who have put their lives at risk to save others.

The Italian Government has decided to temporarily suspend the Italian football championship, due to the significant advance of Covid-19 in Italy, the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic, after China.