Calling a taxi in Madeira is done through the platform

The existing telephones in the taxi ranks will be removed and the calls will be forwarded to a center – IzzyMove – through a unique number, assigned to each of the 11 municipalities, which will be answered by the operator, announced today the AITRAM – Associação dos Industriais dos Industrial Taxis of RAM.

“The services will be forwarded to the taxi, adhering to this platform, which is closest to the customer”, explains the same note.

“With this service, we will be able to be closer to customers, providing a safer and more accessible service, both to customers and drivers, who will be able to answer calls anywhere they are requested, not having to be grouped in taxi ranks, thus being able to , make the most of empty kilometers traveled”, argues AITRAM, which calls on all taxi drivers to “join this platform”.

“Only in this way will we be able to have good coverage throughout the Autonomous Region of Madeira, for that it is enough to go to the association with the documents of the taxi(s) as well as the personal ones”, also indicates chairman of the board, António Loreto, quoted in the communiqué.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...