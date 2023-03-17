Missing Spike

Our dog Spike is missing and I’m trying to get the word out that he’s still missing and see if anybody has any information on his possible whereabouts. Here’s some information for a post:

Spike went missing from Santo Antonio on 31st December 2022. He is a very timid dog and has ran out of our house and jumped off the balcony due to the fireworks. Since that night we have had no definite sightings. He seems to have vanished. He is a male dog, all black, castrated, microchipped and timid. Did not have a collar or harness on when he disappeared.

He is a much loved family pet and we would really love to have him home. He could be anywhere in Madeira by now. If you have any information on his potential whereabouts please send a message to Diogo +351 969 362 519. Thankyou.