Flights affected again late afternoon.

The strong wind, which in the last hours reached up to 72 km/h, prevented landings again this late afternoon and at a time when 10 canceled flights are confirmed, between arrivals and departures, and another 10 diverted. In addition to these, there are three flights that had been diverted to the Canary Islands, which are again ’rounding’ on hold off the north coast of Madeira, awaiting a ‘window of opportunity. In total 40 flights affected 20 arrivals 20 departures.

This afternoon, after practically six hours with the runway ‘closed’, nine aircraft landed in Santa Cruz, most of them flights that had already departed for other airports, including Porto Santo.

This evening the flights seem to be landing again.

