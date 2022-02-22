Strong winds have already forced 19 flights to Madeira to diverge

There are already 19 flights to Madeira that were forced to divert to other airports due to strong winds. Given the conditions at the site, everything indicates that this is a number that should continue to rise.

At the Madeira airport, the scenario is one of confusion, since boarding is suspended, as there are no planes on the runway. Therefore, there are already long queues to obtain information from the companies.

However, in the last hour or so at least 7 flights have now managed to land. At the monent no flights are waiting to land, so if it carries on this way, hopefully the rest of today’s flights will land, but those diverted might not get to the island till tomorrow, as pilots and crew will be out of hours.

From Diário Notícias

