British Português Webinar

The BPCC is organising an online session for the benefit of foreign investors where they will have the opportunity to learn from local Portugal-based companies willing to share their expertise on the advantages of investing and moving to Portugal over other destinations.
Experts:
• PLMJ | Carmen Baptista Rosa
Legal aspects of acquiring real estate properties in Portugal
Golden Visas – general benefits and types of investment
Incorporating a company in Portugal – main steps
• NewCo | Tiago Gaspar, Country Manager for Portugal
Real estate market and tax opportunities in Madeira
• Blevins Franks | Gavin Scott
Planning your exit from the UK and your future in Portugal
Tax benefits – Non-Habitual Regime & other advantages.
Follow this link to register.