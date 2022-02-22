British Português Webinar

The BPCC is organising an online session for the benefit of foreign investors where they will have the opportunity to learn from local Portugal-based companies willing to share their expertise on the advantages of investing and moving to Portugal over other destinations.

Experts:

•    PLMJ | Carmen Baptista Rosa
Legal aspects of acquiring real estate properties in Portugal
Golden Visas – general benefits and types of investment
Incorporating a company in Portugal – main steps

•    NewCo | Tiago Gaspar, Country Manager for Portugal
Real estate market and tax opportunities in Madeira

•    Blevins Franks | Gavin Scott
Planning your exit from the UK and your future in Portugal
Tax benefits – Non-Habitual Regime & other advantages.

