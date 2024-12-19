Light rain forecast for Madeira on 23 and 24 December

Victor Prior, director of the IPMA’s Funchal Meteorological Observatory, told radio station 88.8 JMFM that some rain, “generally light” is expected throughout the day on 23 January, and is expected to last until Christmas Eve morning.

On the afternoon of the 24th and during Christmas Day, “nothing exceptional is expected in terms of rain”.

The showers will be caused by a depression that is expected to form south of Madeira Island.

Regarding the concentration of suspended dust that has plagued the island, Victor Prior explains that the situation will no longer be the same from Sunday onwards.

From Jornal Madeira

I believe the dust will be clear from the island by Friday morning.

Like this: Like Loading...