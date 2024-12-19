Albuquerque calls for elections as soon as possible and believes in a good electoral result

“We came to say that PSD Madeira wants the elections to be held as quickly as possible,” said Miguel Albuquerque, president of the party, after leaving the meeting with the representative of the Republic, which lasted around 30 minutes.

“We currently have no budget, we have a management government that will govern by twelfths and it is essential to restore confidence in the market as quickly as possible, to ensure that, through the elections, we once again have a stable government with a future horizon”, he maintained.

Albuquerque arrived accompanied by the president of the jurisdictional council, Rui Abreu, the general secretary of PSD-M, José Prada, and the deputy and vice-president of ALRAM, Rubina Leal.

In the event of elections, if they do take place, they will be the third elections in a year and a half, with Albuquerque having been appointed president just under seven months ago, on May 29th.

“We cannot, on a recurring basis, be in a situation of instability here that damages the trust that exists and must continue to exist in Madeira,” he said in statements to the media.

The Madeiran PSD leader also maintained that he believes that, given the current situation, the opposition parties will be punished by the people and that the PSD can achieve a great electoral result.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...