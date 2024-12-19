Hotel Industry Board available to talk to union

The representatives of hotel business owners, in this case the ACIF-CCIM Hotel Board, through its president Eric Schumman, justified today the proposed 53 euro monthly salary increase for workers in the sector on the grounds that it is in line with inflation up until October, which is actually falling, as well as the need to safeguard against possible scenarios of a decline in demand from tourists, given the international situation. Even so, the employers remain open to dialogue.

On Tuesday, after another meeting, the Hotel Industry Union, through Adolfo Freitas, announced a strike notice for the 30th and 31st of December and the 1st of January as a way of demanding salary improvements in accordance with the results of companies in the sector. The proposal is a salary increase of 75 euros for all workers.

According to Eric Shumman, the proposal made by the employers is based on consulting all employers and an agreement was reached on a salary increase that, next year, will mean 742 euros more than in 2024, remembering that the Union’s proposal had no factual justification, although he understands its position.

For the manager, the idea is to remain at the negotiating table, something that should happen in the next few days, although there is no commitment for now that it will be held before Christmas. The opening of the door to negotiation is clear, especially because, as he says, a strike at this time “will not do anyone any good”.

The Regional Government has also reacted to this announcement of a strike on New Year’s Eve in Madeira by calling for dialogue.

From Diário Notícias

