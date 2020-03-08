The earthquake that occurred in Madeira yesterday caused the closure of at least three road sections in the Region, the Civil Protection informed.

Thus, the ER 101, between Ponta Delgada and Fajã da Areia, is closed to traffic; the ER222, in Ribeira Brava, above the municipal cemetery; and the ER 102, 500 meters above Terreiro da Luta.

Also on the Estrada da Eira do Serrado, the fall of stones destroyed the side separator of the road section, according to the images that were reported by a reader of the Diário Notícias.

The Regional Civil Protection Service recommends precaution in car traffic due to possible falls from rocks.

From Diário Notícias