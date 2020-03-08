The Café do Teatro group will invest 400 thousand euros in three establishments and will directly employ more than 20 people, bringing to a total of 23 the spaces it manages in several municipalities in the Region.

The novelty was put forward by the group’s own administrator, Dário Silva, who immediately rejoices that Café do Teatro first arrived in the municipality of Funchal.

The new space in Santa Cruz is on the sea front and will be a great improvement for that area.

The petrol station in Gaula on the expressway and also a new space in Funchal on Rua das Fontes.