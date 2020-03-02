The exhibition “Ceramic Art Madeira 2020” was inaugurated today in the Salão Nobre of Teatro Baltazar Dias. In a ceremony attended by the Regional Director of Culture, Teresa Brazão and the councilor of the Funchal City Council, Madalena Nunes.

The idea for this event came from Madeiran artist Luz Henriques, with more than 25 years of career, and who invited Portuguese artists Jorge Garcia, Sílvio Cró, Miguel Vieira and the Italians Angelica Tulimiero, Gabriele Remini, Furio Giovannacci, Francesco Guarino and Adamo Monteleone to present their work. The exhibition with 35 pieces of contemporary ceramics, can be visited until April 12th.

From Diário Notícias