“Madeira has turned an important page in the accessibility chapter”

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson is currently visiting the new Ryanair base at Madeira airport. The airline started operating on the island at the end of March.

Eddie Wilson joins the CEO of ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, Thierry Ligonnière, the president of Turismo de Portugal, Luis Araújo, and the president of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus.

The president of APM said, on the occasion, that the company’s arrival in Madeira represents an “important turning of the page in terms of accessibility”.

In total, the company will offer, in IATA summer 2022 (from March 27 to October 29) a total of 10 routes in seven countries (Portugal, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy and Belgium). There will be 42 weekly flights with a total of 8,106 seats available, in each direction of travel.

It is recalled that the company has two planes based at Madeira Airport. In terms of operations, we will have two daily flights from Lisbon and one flight from Porto. These national flights are joined by international operations with eight cities in European countries.

