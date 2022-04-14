Job Opportunity – Public Relations Specialist

Connecting Software is looking for a Public Relations Specialist. Could that be you?

Connecting Software is an Austrian-German company with nearly two decades on the market. We have offices in the U.S. and Europe. Our headquarter is in Vienna (Austria), and we have offices in Malacky (Slovakia), and Madeira Island (Portugal).

Altogether we are around 40 people from 12 different countries working for a global customer base.

We are currently looking for an enthusiast who can grow and maintain our company’s reputation and brand. For this position, we offer the possibility of working remotely. Nevertheless, you are free to join our team on Paradise Island – Madeira, Portugal.

Job Description:

Build relationships with new media contacts and maintain relationships with existing contacts – this will be your main task.

Manage media requests in a timely and professional manner.

Draft press releases, pitches, case studies, white papers, and media summaries.

Pitch story ideas and content to media.

Assist with implementing an integrated marketing communications strategy, with a particular focus on public relations.

Write, edit, and distribute timely, proactive news releases, media alerts, press kits, fact sheets, speeches, talking points, presentations, collateral, and related public information materials.

Write and edit our website and social media content and post on website and social media sites.

As assigned, assist in the development and coordination of special events such as news conferences, grand openings, and new service launches.

Evaluate advertising and promotion programs to determine whether they are compatible with their organization’s public relations efforts.

Must have.

Strong command of the English language – C2 or Native.

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, IT or Software, Journalism, Public Relations, Marketing, or related field.

2-3 years of experience in Public Relations or Corporate Communications.

2-3 years of experience in IT or Software related industries.

Nice to have.

Excellent organization skills.

Demonstrated ability to prioritize tasks and manage time effectively.

Strong working knowledge of a variety of public relations programs.

Strong oral and written communication skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Proven ability to develop, implement, and execute successful public relations campaigns.

Passion for writing and technology.

Organizational and time-management skills.

Attention to detail.

We’re constantly improving and striving to become number one: you can join us and be part of the success.

Send us an email in English with your CV to berndorfer@connecting-software.com and tell us why you’re the right one for the job!

