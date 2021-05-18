The Regional Health Directorate today reports 17 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, so the region now counts 9280 confirmed cases of covid-19.

According to the epidemiological bulletin published a few moments ago, these are 17 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 17 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 8969 recovered cases.

It should be noted that, to date, the region accounts for a total of 71 deaths associated with covid-19.

Currently, there are 240 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 222 are locally transmitted.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 4 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (3 people in Multipurpose Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 9 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

In total, there are 126 situations that are currently being considered by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or to SESARAM, EPERAM. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

Regarding the active surveillance of positive case contacts, 783 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various municipalities of Madeira and Porto Santo.

Regarding the surveillance of travelers, 12,866 people are also being accompanied by the authorities, using the MadeiraSafe application.

In the context of the operation of screening travelers in the ports and airports of RAM, a cumulative total of 202,081 tests for the RT-PCR test is reported to covid-19, carried out until 3:30 pm today.

In total, to date, the samples processed for RT-PCR testing in the Clinical Pathology laboratory at SESARAM, EPERAM amount to 411859.

With regard to the Rapid Antigen Tests, a total of 54,933 tests have been carried out to date.

From Jornal Madeira