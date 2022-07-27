PRAIA DA DOCA DO CAVACAS IS PROHIBITED FOR BATHING

The beach of Doca do Cavacas was temporarily closed to bathing today, due to the detection of pollution in the sea waters, following the fortnightly inspections carried out by the Regional Health Directorate of bathing waters in Madeira and Porto Santo.

According to the Funchal City Council, “the values ​​detected in the analysis, in the laboratory, determine, in accordance with the law, that the red flag be hoisted until a new analysis is carried out to verify the state of the waters, having been collected a new sample at the end of the morning, with the results being known on the morning of the next Friday, until then the bathing complex is prohibited from bathing in order to preserve the public health of bathers”.

The Funchal City Council, together with Frente MarFunchal, “is carrying out a major inspection of all housing and infrastructure in the surrounding areas, in an attempt to find the source of the contamination.

Until the results of the counter-analysis are known, the beach will remain open to the public, but conditioned to not being used for bathing in the sea and in natural pools”, concludes the note.

From Jornal Madeira

