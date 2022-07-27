Flower Festival always in May only from 2024

In order not to disappoint the expectations of the various players in the tourism sector, the Regional Government will maintain the date initially scheduled for the 2023 Flower Procession. Next year’s flower parade occurs on April 30th.

In a communication sent this morning to agents, hoteliers and operators, the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture makes it clear that “given the need for coordination in the holding of various events in the Region and valuing the sector’s request, in order to set the dates for the Flower Festival, so that it always takes place during the month of May”, the animation calendar will only be adjusted to take effect from 2024 onwards, so that the Flower Festival Procession always takes place on the first Sunday of the month May.

As for the dates scheduled for the 2023 Flower Festival, “these remain as previously announced, from April 27 to May 21, with the Flower Procession taking place on April 30”, says Eduardo Jesus.

