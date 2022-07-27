‘Semana do Mar’ already packs Porto Moniz

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Today is concert day at ‘Semana do Mar’, in Porto Moniz. At this moment, the atmosphere is already festive, when the start of Tony Carreira’s concert, scheduled for 22:30, is eagerly awaited.

