Rain and wind have already reached yellow warning values

The effects on land of the announced ‘bad weather’ – precipitation and wind – were already being felt in the early evening yesterday. Rain has already fallen in practically the entire Region – until 11 pm the exception was the Monte meteorological station -, having been more significant in the mountainous regions, particularly in Achadas da Cruz/Lombo da Terça, where the extreme amount at the time highest intensity reached a yellow warning record (14.2 mm/1h).

The wind has also increased in intensity in the last hours of the evening and is again lashing the Madeira Airport area, where gusts of up to 76 km/h (corresponds to a yellow warning) have already been recorded and an average wind has increased to 50.4 km/h.

From Diário Notícias

All seems a little calmer at the monent, and flights seem to be landing OK at the airport. Later Saturday and into Sunday the weather should worsen with more prolonged periods of rain.

Like this: Like Loading...