DRIVER DIED IN 31 DE JANEIRO STREET ACCIDENT

The driver of the car that crashed into the retaining wall over the stream, on Rua 31 de Janeiro, in Funchal, ended up dying this morning.

The accident, the reasons for which are not yet fully known, happened late in the morning.

The car was going down the Caminho do Conboio when the driver lost control and the car ended up crossing the road and crashing into the wall.

The Firefighters of Funchal are on site and traffic is quite conditioned.

Among the people who witnessed the accident, some say that with the driver was also with a young man who will have managed to get out before the crash and will have already been taken to the hospital, information not yet fully confirmed.

There is also a lot of comment about the possibility that the driver of the vehicle felt unwell even before the collision.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...