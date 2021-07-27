The mother of the Polish tourist who disappeared during a trail training session on the 7th of July, between Porto Moniz and Calheta, is also already in Madeira looking for her son.

According to a family friend, the lady is quite dismayed but hopes not to leave the island without knowing what really happened.

The brother, Cristhopher Kozek, continues his search from sunrise to sunset and asks the authorities not to let this case fall by the wayside.

It is known that some friends are going to search the Ribeira da Janela area tomorrow.

From Diário Notícias