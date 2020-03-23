TAP will carry out only three flights a week between Lisbon and Madeira.

In a statement sent to our newsroom, the airline says that this is a response to a request from the Regional Government to mitigate the risks of contagion with the new coronavirus. “In compliance with the request of the Regional Government of Madeira, TAP now ensures three flights a week between Lisbon and Madeira while the State of Emergency is in force in Portugal.

TAP is, as always, available to collaborate with the authorities of the Autonomous Region of Madeira in everything it can reach to serve the Madeirans and help to minimize all the consequences of the current situation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. “

From JM