Porto Santo Line changes sailing schedule for this Sunday due to expected weather conditions

Given the weather conditions forecast for this Sunday, November 3, Porto Santo Line informs that, in order to ensure safe travel for passengers, it will have to change the sailing times of the ‘Lobo Marinho’ on that day.

Therefore, the Funchal – Porto Santo trips are rescheduled for 11:30 am and 6:30 pm and Porto Santo – Funchal at 3:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

In a note sent, Porto Santo Line explains that for more information you can contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 7 pm and weekends, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 6 pm (closed on public holidays).

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...