8 New Cases and 5 Recovered

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) registers today, October 19, 2021, eight new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, so the region now counts 11895 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

These are three imported cases (two from Ukraine and one from Poland) and five cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now five more recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 11746 cases recovered from Covid-19.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 76 deaths associated with Covid-19.

73 cases are active, of which 17 are imported cases and 56 are of local transmission.

