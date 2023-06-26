Hot weather is here to stay, so much so that Madeira and Porto Santo are under orange and yellow warnings due to the persistence of very high maximum temperature values.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), on the north coast of Madeira, the orange warning will be in effect until 9 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, changing to a yellow warning until 6 pm on Wednesday.

On the south coast of the Region, the orange warning will last until 6 pm on Wednesday.

As for the mountainous regions and Porto Santo, the orange warning will be valid between 9 am and 9 pm tomorrow, changing to a yellow warning between 9 pm tomorrow and 6 pm on Wednesday.

From Diário Notícias

