The Catholic Church celebrates this Wednesday, November 11, the liturgical feast of São Martinho, the eve the biggest party should be tonight.

To mark this day, the parish of São Martinho celebrates, this evening, the preparatory novena at 7:30 pm. Tomorrow, the party in honor of its patron, inside the church, will be held with a solemn mass at 7:30 pm.

This year, due to the pandemic situation, the traditional festival will not take place with the tasting of the typical delicacies of this day, and the popular saying, “on the day of São Martinho, go to the cellar and taste the wine”, will be more restrained.

It should be remembered that, since last Saturday, churches are at 1/3 of their capacity, and the use of a mask and disinfection of hands continues to be mandatory.